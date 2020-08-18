Pop-up showers, humidity stays low this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's a nice morning with temperatures in the 60s and a partly cloudy sky. A weak cold front will move through this afternoon, which may produce a few isolated showers in Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. However, most of the area will stay dry. We will have another day with lower humidity and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to upper 60s.