Pop-up showers, humidity stays low this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's a nice morning with temperatures in the 60s and a partly cloudy sky. A weak cold front will move through this afternoon, which may produce a few isolated showers in Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. However, most of the area will stay dry. We will have another day with lower humidity and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to upper 60s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thankfully, temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the rest of the week. Low temperatures will be down into the lower to upper 60s tomorrow night. We will also get a break from the humidity this week. There will be a chance for a few afternoon showers on Friday.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be slightly warmer with high temperatures back in the lower 90s. We will also have a spike in humidity, so a few afternoon showers will be possible.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.