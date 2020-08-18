SCS touts improvements in graduation rates and absenteeism pre-pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools has announced improvements in the district’s Ready Graduate rate and chronic absenteeism.
Shelby County Schools reports students meeting Tennessee’s criteria for college readiness went from 19.6% in the 2017-2018 school year to 20.9% in the 2018-2019 school year.
During a virtual briefing Tuesday morning, executive director of Planning and Accountability Bill White explained the criteria for college readiness includes ACT scores and early post-secondary opportunities.
“Participating in college-level course work or work related to and industry certification while you’re in high school,” White said.
The district also received data showing some improvements with chronic absenteeism among students. Chronic absenteeism is when a student is absent for more than 10% of days enrolled. While the number remained about the same district-wide, seven SCS high schools reduced their rate by at least 15%.
Deputy Superintendent Dr. Angela Whitelaw explained what she feels is the reason for the improvement in high schools.
"It is really the schools coming up with their own plan inside the building, working along with parents, community engagement, as well as our seed office," Whitelaw said.
With 100% virtual learning kicking off the upcoming school year, SCS leaders hope to see the progress continue, but say there will be challenges especially with chronic absenteeism.
"That is definitely a concern, and we are prepared to support our parents and students to get in school and to stay with the digital platform," said Whitelaw.
