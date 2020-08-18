Shelby County reports first two-digit case increase since June, deaths increase by 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 cases have increased by 89 since the Shelby County Health Department last reported an update. This is the first time the department has reported a case-increase less than three digits since June 21.
An additional six deaths have been reported as well bringing the county’s virus deaths to 334.
There have been over 25,300 coronavirus cases identified in Shelby County since mid-March. And that number is expected to continue increasing as schools reopen for the 2020-21 school year.
Some Mid-South schools have already reported exposures and cases in their first week of school. Health officials project a spike in cases is in store for the county in the weeks to come.
SCHD says 21,256 people have recovered from the virus in Shelby County.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.