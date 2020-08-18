A stray shower but not too muggy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain hot and slightly humid this afternoon. Highs will top out in the around 90 then fall through the 80s this evening. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: It will be another nice night with a few clouds and overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s in out-lying areas and mid to upper 60s in the urban areas. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. The heat index will not be a factor this week. There is a slight chance of a stray shower Thursday and Friday, mainly in north Mississippi.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be slightly warmer with high temperatures back in the low 90s. It will remain partly cloudy hot and mainly dry.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.