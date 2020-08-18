Fatal car accident causes detours in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An accident on Outland Road heading northbound and just north of East Raines Road caused some detours in traffic early Tuesday morning.
According to WMC Action News 5′s Janeen Gordon, the roadway between Burbank and Raines closed a little over an hour as crews worked the scene.
Officials have confirmed the accident was fatal but it is unclear how many people and vehicles were involved.
The scene of the crash is clear and open for through traffic.
