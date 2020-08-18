U of M Tigers continue to prepare while administration plans for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is going ahead, for now, with a scheduled 10 game season.
UT-Martin informed Memphis officials it will not be able to play the game set for Nov. 21.
The U of M is looking for a replacement. The Tigers held their first big scrimmage over the weekend at the Liberty Bowl in preparation for the opener against Arkansas State on Sept. 5.
Of course, a lot can happen between now and then, as far as dealing with the coronavirus is concerned.
While Memphis players and coaches are trying to keep their minds focused just on what’s going on on the field, U of M President Dr. David Rudd says he’s preparing for every eventuality, from playing to not playing.
“It’s still on as of this point,” said Rudd. “It certainly is a day to day and a week to week effort. our football team had a scrimmage on saturday. the conference continues to meet and discuss on a regular basis. we will continue to do that as information becomes available. we’ll respond to the latest information and accordingly. But at this point, we are continuing to move forward as is the ACC, the big 12 and the sec and a number of other smaller conferences continue to move forward as well.”
