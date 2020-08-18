WATCH: Congressman Cohen discusses Postal Service issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen, D-Tennessee, is in Memphis Tuesday to discuss issues with the U.S. Postal Service.
Speaking at the National Association of Letter Carriers Merged Branch 27, Cohen is addressing ongoing cutbacks and legislation he says is aimed at preventing voters from casting mail-in ballots later this year.
Congress is scheduled to return to Washington this week from its August recess to tackle the situation. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify Friday before the Senate on mail delivery delays and service changes that have prompted warnings about the November election.
