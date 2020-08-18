Watch: Tennessee State Sen. Raumesh Akbari speaks Tuesday night at Democratic National Convention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Sen. Raumesh Akbari helped give the keynote speech Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention.
The Memphis lawmaker joined 16 other “rising star” Democrats from across the country for the virtual speech.
Tuesday is night two of the DNC, featuring speeches from Dr. Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was originally set to accept the nomination in Milwaukee, but he and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will deliver their convention speeches in Delaware without an audience.
