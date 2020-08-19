Ark. legislation set to address passing a statewide Hate Crime Law

Governor Hutchinson, "Hate should not be tolerated in Arkansas."

Arkansas State Capital (Source: KAIT-TV)
August 19, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge held a press conference Wednesday morning announcing their support for the state to pass a Hate Crime Law.

"We are at a point in our history that we must hold to a higher degree of accountability. Those who target individuals because of where they were born, how they worship, or how they choose to live," Governor Hutchinson said.

Arkansas is one of three states who do not have a Hate Crimes Law.

Hutchinson said there is a draft bill available right now which creates an enhanced sentence for targeting someone because of religion, race, or sex.

Hutchinson said that the level of visibility of corporate support for Hate Crimes legislation at the press conference, he says there will clearly be a push to make this about improving the state's business climate as well as doing something morally correct and for justice.

Crimes against sexual orientation will be part of the Hate Crimes legislation released today.

Hutchinson originally announced his support last year.

The full press conference is below:

Governor Hutchinson, Attorney General, Members of the General Assembly Present Proposed Hate-Crime Legislation

Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas’s Attorney General, and members of the General Assembly present a draft of proposed hate-crime legislation from the second-floor rotunda at the Capitol.

Posted by Region 8 News on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

