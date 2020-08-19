Ark. legislation set to address passing a statewide Hate Crime Law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge held a press conference Wednesday morning announcing their support for the state to pass a Hate Crime Law.
"We are at a point in our history that we must hold to a higher degree of accountability. Those who target individuals because of where they were born, how they worship, or how they choose to live," Governor Hutchinson said.
Arkansas is one of three states who do not have a Hate Crimes Law.
Hutchinson said there is a draft bill available right now which creates an enhanced sentence for targeting someone because of religion, race, or sex.
Hutchinson said that the level of visibility of corporate support for Hate Crimes legislation at the press conference, he says there will clearly be a push to make this about improving the state's business climate as well as doing something morally correct and for justice.
Crimes against sexual orientation will be part of the Hate Crimes legislation released today.
Hutchinson originally announced his support last year.
The full press conference is below:
