Arlington High School student tests positive for COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Arlington Community Schools has confirmed that one student has tested positive for COVID-19 since classes started on Monday.
The district notified parents about the case late Tuesday night.
The student attended Arlington High School on Monday but didn’t receive a positive confirmation until Tuesday. The student was also not at school on Tuesday.
The district says there was no close contact between the student and other classmates.
After consulting with the Shelby County Health Department, it has been determined that classmates will not have to be quarantined.
