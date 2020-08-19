Below average temperatures and lower humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s going to be a beautiful day with low humidity and temperatures running about five degrees below normal. We are starting off the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but high temperatures will climb into the mid-80s this afternoon. Clouds will be stubborn to clear today, but we will still have some sunshine later. It will be clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 60s.