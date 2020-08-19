Below average temperatures and lower humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s going to be a beautiful day with low humidity and temperatures running about five degrees below normal. We are starting off the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but high temperatures will climb into the mid-80s this afternoon. Clouds will be stubborn to clear today, but we will still have some sunshine later. It will be clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 60s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85. Winds will be northeast 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 68. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. It will be partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers each day. It won’t be a wash-out, but thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning will develop after 2 p.m.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be slightly warmer with high temperatures back in the lower 90s. It will be more humid on Saturday, but temperatures will be slightly higher Sunday. There will also be a chance for a passing shower or storm on Saturday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: Heat and humidity continue to climb next week with high temperatures in the lower to mid-90s and a heat index around 105.
