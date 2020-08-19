Best Life: Connecting kids of all abilities with Kids Crew

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- One in 50 children are living with a disability. Whether it’s autism, down syndrome, epilepsy, dyslexia, muscular dystrophy. The list goes on and on, and although living with a disability isn’t necessarily rare, it can be very lonely and isolating. That’s why one young woman is working to connect these kids, to show them they are not alone.