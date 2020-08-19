Clouds linger and rain chances increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light to calm wind, and lows in near 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
