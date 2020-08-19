Collierville High School expected to set new safety precautions for school sports events

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday night football resumes in just two days in Tennessee.
While some districts including Shelby County Schools are waiting to play, many districts are moving forward. And Wednesday, Collierville High School is expected to make a big announcement about the safety precautions fans will have to follow.
The Dragons’ first game is this Friday against Briarcrest Christian and Collierville athletics is expected to announce more details about how fans will be able to attend sporting events this year.
Tuesday, Collierville sent a tweet saying they received information about social distancing at outdoor sporting events.
They say fans will have to be 12 feet apart, which will limit spectators dramatically.
The journey to the start of high school sports comes as Shelby County health leaders have warned against it.
Officials are keeping their eyes open for potential COVID-19 clusters now that school’s back. The Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter talked about fan attendance during a briefing Tuesday.
“I would challenge those of you who want to go to a football game this Friday to think ahead of time about how you’re going to social distance while you’re there,” said Haushalter.
She says one team of the department’s new contact tracers will focus exclusively on schools, with quick quarantines a priority in slowing the spread.
However, with this focus on contact tracing in schools, the health department will not be releasing specific information on cases among children or within the county’s school systems.
