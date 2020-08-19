Covington community helps Tennessee historian celebrate 99th birthday with 99-car parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee historian celebrated a milestone birthday Tuesday in a very special way.
A 99-car parade helped Hattye Yarborough mark her 99th birthday in Covington, Tennessee.
“She is a phenomenal woman and she has lived 99 years, and I thought it most befitting to honor her today,’ said Marie Bonds, pastor of Collins Chapel CME.
Yarborough said she felt happy, wonderful and blessed as the community turned out to help her celebrate.
“Well I appreciate them coming out, and I hope that something that I say about my past bringing me to where I am will be an inspiration to them,” said Yarborough.
Yarborough has been recognized by two presidents, and her World War II scrapbook about Black soldiers is part of a collection at the National Museum of African American History in Washington D.C.
Yarborough has sponsored the same Black history program at her church for six decades.
“She’s a historian, and she’s a Black history buff,” said Bonds. “Anything about Black history you want to know, just ask Sister Hattye.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.