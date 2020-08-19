DeSoto County Schools to report COVID-19 cases weekly

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the Desoto County Schools district sent an email to parents saying they plan to post COVID-19 updates on the district’s website each week.
DCS’s updates will include the number of students who have new confirmed virus cases from the week before as well as the number of students that have been ordered to quarantine by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The district told parents if their child has a class with a staff member or student who has tested positive for the virus, they will receive an email from the state health department explaining how to monitor their student for symptoms.
