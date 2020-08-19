Ed Murphey Classic returns to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the 1950s, Ed Murphey ran four minute miles. He ran at the University of Tennessee where he was a three-time SEC outdoor champion.
“If he had run in the Olympics and ran his best, he would’ve been a medalist,” Murphey’s friend Mike Cody said.
He has an award named after him. The Ed Murphey Award is given to the most outstanding male track and field athlete each year at Tennessee.
In 2005, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. He passed away in 2014.
Soon after, his friends Mike Cody and Phil Taylor started the Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis. It brings pro runners to the Mid-South, while also giving kids opportunities.
“There’s a way for us to reach our inner city kids and it really doesn’t cost a lot to get a pair of sneakers and go off and take off,” Murphey’s youngest son Eddie Murphey Jr. said.
It teaches kids to be active and find a hobby. Phil Taylor and Eddie Murphey Jr. say it’s also a way to teach life’s lessons.
“Challenge them to do their best,” friend Phil Taylor said. “They may not finish, in the top three, but that’s alright.”
“It’s amazing what we’re doing each and every day we’re building a book to get to know the kids get to know, get to trust so the future’s bright, the future is really bright,” Murphey Jr. added.
This year the meet will look different. There will be no spectators and only professionals running because of the coronavirus. The event will stream on wmcactionnews5.com and our streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. First race starts Saturday, August 22 at 7:35 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.