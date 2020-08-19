Former Shelby Co. deputy indicted on official oppression, assault charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury has indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy on assault and official oppression charges that stemmed from an incident with the passenger of a vehicle during a traffic stop.
The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office says 39-year-old Justin Fitzgibbon pulled over the driver of a speeding vehicle on December 31, 2019, on I-40 near Sycamore View Road. The driver, 25-year-old Marvin Moore was allegedly driving 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.
The DA’s office says Fitzgibbon ordered Moore to exit the vehicle and put his hands behind his back. Fitzgibbon told investigators Moore resisted arrest and that he had to use force to gain control of the situation. But the DA’s office says bodycam footage shows Moore did not assault him.
Moore was initially charged for misdemeanor assault but the charges were later dropped.
