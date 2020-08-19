‘Get better tires for far less!‘: President Donald Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump publicly call for a boycott of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.‘s products after the company called Make America Great Again “unacceptable.”
“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES,” the president tweeted about the Akron, Ohio based company.
The president’s social media post came after a photo of a slide from the corporate offices shown during Goodyear’s diversity training listed what is considered acceptable and unacceptable in regards to the company’s zero-tolerance policy.
Federal records show Goodyear has been awarded $147 million in government contracts since 2008, with more than $120 million specifically for tires.
“Make America Great Again,” or “MAGA,” attire is considered unacceptable under the company’s policy.
- Acceptable: Black Lives Matter, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender pride
- Unacceptable: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA attire, political affiliated slogans or material
An employee told 19 News’ affiliate WIBW that the photo was presented at a Kansas Goodyear plant by a manager.
Goodyear provided the following statement to 19 News:
The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. was founded in the Akron area in the 1890s.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.