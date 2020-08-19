Hernando High School reports first COVID-19 case in first week of school

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando High School reported its first COVID-19 case Wednesday morning. This comes after DeSoto County Schools welcomed students back on Monday.
The school did not specify if the individual was a student or teacher but said parents with a child in the class have been notified.
Officials with Hernando High say the Mississippi State Department of Health also contacted anyone who had close contact with the individual and issued instructions for quarantine.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.