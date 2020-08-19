High Point Grocery back open with new owner after pandemic closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis grocery store has reopened its doors after closing months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
High Point Grocery returned Tuesday with some changes including new floors, new lighting and a new owner.
Rick James, owner of Cash Saver, announced he was taking over last month after the previous owner decided to retire.
James says neighbors in and around the High Point Terrace area are happy to see the store back up and running.
“I can count 50 people that have shared with me how long they’ve lived in the neighborhood and how long they’ve shopped in the store some of them 62 years that they have shopped and lived in this neighborhood,” said James.
He tells us all of the workers who were there before the store closed were able to return.
