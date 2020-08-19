Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A man connected to a Crockett County homicide has been arrested and booked into the Crockett County Jail.
Dennis Haynes, 59, is facing a felony charge for possession of a weapon at this time, according to Crockett County Sheriff’s Department.
The fatal shooting, that happened on Todd Levee Road on Tuesday, is still under investigation as officials work to gather all of the facts.
CCSD says when deputies arrived on the scene of the shooting, a man was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Danny Sweat.
Once the investigation is complete, the District Attorney of the 28th Judicial District will take over the case to determine additional charges.
