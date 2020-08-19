Memphis Animal Services offering week-long ‘home school’ sleepovers with shelter dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Back-to-school season has gone to the dogs in the Mid-South.
Memphis Animal Services is holding “Home School for Dogs” Aug. 22-29 and Aug. 23-30.
It’s a chance for dogs to have a week away from the shelter and learn home training from volunteers. It’s similar to MAS’s Valentine’s Day and Summer Camp sleepover events.
You can teach them how to be gentle, polite and friendly house guests in hopes they’ll get adopted quicker. MAS will provide supplies as needed. They are also accepting donations to help with this effort.
Home school pickups are by appointment only. Click here to schedule your appointment: MAS Home School pickups.
