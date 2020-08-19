Memphis police officer dies after contracting coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer has died after contracting the novel coronavirus. The Memphis Police Department confirmed the death was due to COVID-19 complications Wednesday morning.
Officer Bobby Montgomery is described as a gentle giant; he was a 17-year veteran assigned to the bravo shift at the Tillman Station.
MPD Director Michael Rallings shared words on Facebook and Twitter regarding Montgomery’s untimely death. He said Montgomery “faithfully served” while working with the department and offered condolences to his family.
