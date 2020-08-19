Memphis Zoo launching Ed-ZOO-Crates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo’s Education Team wants to help all zoo fans celebrate science and explore nature with Ed-ZOO-Crates.
Ed-ZOO-Crates are shipped to your door and are filled with a variety of activities, supplies and instructions for one-of-a-kind fun. Each box is themed to help you purchase the one that is best for you and is designed for up to two participants.
“Our mission is to create adventures and save wildlife and Ed-ZOO-Crates are the perfect opportunity to create those adventures and learn about wildlife all from the comfort of your home or classroom ,” said Director of Education, Christina Dembiec.
Each box purchase also includes an interactive livestream with Zoo team members who will introduce you to animal visitors, explore behind the scenes, and dive deeper into the hands-on activities included in your box. Supplemental videos will also be offered on the Memphis Zoo Education YouTube Channel.
