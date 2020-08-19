5 new virus-related deaths, more than 100 new cases reported in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 100 new coronavirus cases and 5 new virus deaths have been identified in Shelby County within the last 24 hours.
Shelby County Health Department says the county has seen a total of 25,507 cases since the pandemic hit the Mid-South about six months ago. There have been 339 deaths.
With over 21,500 people recovered, the county is now focusing on cases being reported in schools as students head back to class.
Although Shelby County Schools will be all virtual until further notice, many other school districts within the county will have students back in the classroom which increases the possibility for exposure.
Health officials are also keeping an eye on this season’s contact sports.
Shelby County Health Director Alisa Haushalter is hoping sports fans follow social distancing guidelines while attending games.
“I would challenge those of you who want to go to a football game this Friday to think ahead of time about how you’re going to social distance when you’re there,” said Haushalter in a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
