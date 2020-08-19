SCHD: West Nile detected in Shelby County mosquitoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID-19 continues to spread in the Mid-South, the Shelby County Health Department says there’s another virus that poses a threat to the community as well -- West Nile.
SCHD says West Nile has been detected in mosquitoes in several zip codes this summer and is expected to spread to mosquitoes throughout the county as the season continues.
These are the following zip codes the virus has been detected:
- 38016
- 38107
- 38108
- 38109
- 38115
- 38122
- 38126
- 38128
- 38133
- 38134
- 38135
- 38141
No human West Nile cases have been detected in Shelby County so far this year, but with COVID-19 changing everyday life and increasing more outdoor activities, the health department wants to remind people to protect themselves.
The health department says although people of any age can contract West Nile, people over 60 years old are at greater risk.
The county has also seen several mosquito control activities throughout the summer.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.