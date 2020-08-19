Shelby County Health Department will not release school-specific COVID-19 case counts

“It’s critical that we know the numbers so we can make the best decision possible for our families. It’s a must,” said Sarah Carpenter, Executive Director of Memphis Lift in a news release. “At a moment when parents across the country are trying to decide whether it’s safe to send their children back into school buildings, facts and transparency have never been more important. Thousands of children have already been infected since schools returned to in-person learning this month, and countless others have been exposed. Who are we protecting by keeping these numbers private?”