Small rain chances ahead through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain hot and slightly humid through sunset. Temperatures will hold in the 80s. A stray downpour is possible, but most areas will stay dry. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind northeast 5-10 mph.
LATE WEEK: Highs will remain in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. The heat index will not be a factor this week. There is a slight chance of a stray shower Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be slightly warmer with high temperatures back in the low 90s. It will remain partly cloudy and hot. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in west TN or north MS.
