Tennessee marks 100th anniversary of women winning voting rights with dedication of suffragette monument in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday is the 100th anniversary of women winning voting rights in the United States.
Tennessee was the 36th state to ratify the 19th amendment.
“These women persevered, persisted, strategized, struggled,” said Paula Casey, Memphis Suffrage Monument Committee chair. “They did not give up. I want people to understand that they weren’t given anything. They won the right to vote.”
Wearing her Suffragette white dress and hat with a yellow rose, Casey attended the dedication of the Women’s Suffrage monument in Nashville Tuesday.
Casey hopes to be able to lead a similar tribute to the women’s suffrage movement in Memphis this October.
