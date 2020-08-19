Tigers get love in college football poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers finally getting some love from the College Football Pre-Season Prognosticators. But, it’s taken several leagues postponing their seasons due to coronavirus to get support.
The Tigers are ranked 14th in the nation in the CBS Sports.com Pre-Season Poll. The Website revising its Pre-Season Top 25 now that the Big 10, PAC 12, Mountain West and other conferences have pulled the plug.
The SEC, ACC, and Big 12 are still involved.
The U of M has most of its key player back from a 12-2 season that ended with an American Athletic Conference Championship, and a berth in the Cotton Bowl. Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield says it’s all about Memphis.
“No one will put more pressure, and more expectations on us than ourselves, right?” said Silverfield. “And, we know we’ve got great opponents, it’s starts on the 5th. But, no one’s gonna expect more of ourselves, than ourselves. Our players and myself as a head coach, we have very, very high standards, and those are all of excellence. We take it one day at a time. Obviously, the goal is to play football, but we want to play at a high level.”
In other news, Tigers Wide Receiver and Punt Returner Pop Williams is taking a leave of absence from the team for what Silverfiled calls, personal reasons.
The redshirt senior missed all of last season with a leg injury. He was picked as a Pre-Season Special Teams All American in 2019 after earning First Team All American Athletic Conference honors as a kick returner during his junior year. Pop is still listed on the roster. Silverfield says it’s possible he could return.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.