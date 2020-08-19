Tunica County man shot to death in Coahoma County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 19, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 4:46 PM

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Tunica County man was shot multiple times Wednesday in Coahoma County.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Coahoma County 911 dispatch received several calls about gun shots around 12:15 a.m. Deputies identified the victim as 47-year-old Derrick Moore.

According to the CCSO, Moore was killed in a drive-by shooting.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is should call 662-624-3085.

