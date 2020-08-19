University of Tennessee checks COVID-19 cases as football season nears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Over on the Hill in Knoxville, Tennessee Head Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt says the Vols have had a total of 23 positive cases of COVID-19 among the football players dating back to the first of June.
That’s a positivity rate of under 2%.
UT officials say there was no contact tracing found within the athletic building.
The school says the latest cluster of active COVID-19 cases was traced to an off-campus party in Knoxville.
The university reported 75 active cases, and 270 people in self-isolation due to the virus on Tuesday.
