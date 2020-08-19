University of Tennessee checks COVID-19 cases as football season nears

By Jarvis Greer | August 19, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 5:28 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Over on the Hill in Knoxville, Tennessee Head Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt says the Vols have had a total of 23 positive cases of COVID-19 among the football players dating back to the first of June. 

That’s a positivity rate of under 2%.

UT officials say there was no contact tracing found within the athletic building.

The school says the latest cluster of active COVID-19 cases was traced to an off-campus party in Knoxville.

The university reported 75 active cases, and 270 people in self-isolation due to the virus on Tuesday.

