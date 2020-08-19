U.S. Attorney: No permission needed for federal agents to be in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Michael Dunavant, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, said “no one’s permission is necessary” for federal investigators to operate in Memphis.
Dunavant made the comments in response to criticism that some Memphis City Council members made against Operation Legend, an anti-crime initiative that launched in early August.
It comes as the U.S. Department of Justice announced the early results of Operation Legend on Wednesday.
At a press conference in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced that over 1,000 people have been arrested nationwide, including defendants who have been charged in local and state courts.
Approximately 217 defendants have been charged with federal crimes, Barr said.
Seven defendants have been charged with federal offenses in Memphis. Some defendants have been charged with multiple offenses:
- One defendant has been charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm while illegally or unlawfully in the United States;
- One defendant, who lives in Memphis, was charged in an out-of-district federal case with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;
- Two defendants have been charged with being unlawful users of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and making a material false statement when acquiring a firearm from a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL); and
- Two cases remain under seal, but the charges are as follows:
- One defendant has been charged with bank robbery
- Two defendants charged with theft from an FFL.
The Justice Department launched Operation Legend in Memphis in early August to fight violent crime in the city, which is on the rise.
For instance, the Memphis Police Department says there have been 171 homicides this year, compared to 111 at this point last year. At least 23 of the homicide victims this year were children.
But activists and some members of the city council say they don't trust the federal government policing the streets of Memphis.
“They’re not working with MPD, they’re working over and past MPD,” said Michalyn Easter-Thomas, the councilwoman for District 7. “This has the possibility of running into a very slippery slope leading to possibly federalized local law.”
Before joining Barr in Kansas City, Dunavant joined a virtual meeting of the Memphis City Council on Tuesday to defend Operation Legend.
He pushed back against accusations that federal investigators were an occupying force like Portland, but he made it clear, federal investigators don’t need the council’s permission to operate in Memphis.
“With all due respect to the council, no one’s permission is necessary for us to surge these federal resources into Memphis,” said Dunavant. “Federal law still applies here on the streets of Memphis and as long as I am U.S. attorney, we will aggressively, consistently, and unapologetically enforce that federal law against the worst of the worst criminals who are harming our citizens.”
The council later voted down a resolution expressing opposition to Operation Legend.
The police director, mayor and sheriff have all expressed support for Operation Legend.
The initiative was created in honor of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was killed while he slept in Kansas City in June.
