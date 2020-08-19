WMC Action News 5 to rebroadcast classic Saints games

On Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., the series will continue with an enhanced replay of the Oct. 25, 2009, 46-34 win at the Miami Dolphins, rebounding from a 24-3 deficit with five seconds left in the first half, matching the biggest comeback in club history. Staying undefeated and improving to 6-0, no other team in National Football League history had preserved a perfect record this far into a season by erasing a deficit of more than 20 points. New Orleans overcame early struggles on offense and defense, coming alive at the end of the first half with five seconds left when in a calculated decision by Payton and Brees with no timeouts remaining, the signal-caller dived up the middle for a one-yard touchdown rather than kick a field goal, to move to within 14 points at halftime. The comeback progressed early in the fourth quarter on an acrobatic double reverse ten-yard rushing touchdown by RB Reggie Bush that featured a leap captured on the following week’s Sports Illustrated cover. It was completed with a two-yard quarterback sneak by Brees that was followed by a dunk of the football over the goalpost for the 6-0 signal-caller. This enhanced rebroadcast will feature commentary from Bushrod, Colston, Porter and Shanle.