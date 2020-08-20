Cordova family wants dangerous hole fixed in backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Cordova family says a giant pit is only getting bigger ever since crews showed up two years ago.
“It makes me pretty enraged to see my kid go through it. Luckily, he wasn’t hurt but he was absolutely terrified. It took a solid half hour just to calm him down,” said Brian Morrison, farmer.
Brian Morrison was in his fenced-in backyard Monday playing with his 2-year-old son, Ethan, when the child disappeared right before his eyes.
“He was almost underneath the hole and out the other side,” said Morrison.
Morrison said he could only see the top of Ethan’s head. He had fallen in a hole by the fence -- a hole Morrison never noticed.
Morrison filled the hole with foam and put two-by-fours along the fence. He believes the hole developed after what basically amounts to a chasm was dug two years ago by the city to repair a sewer issue.
The pit backs up to Morrison’s fence. He said he talked with crews at the time because he wanted to build a gate and walk in the woods with his two sons.
He can’t put the gate in now. There is a trail leading from the chasm to the back of his fence.
“The trail is about eight or nine feet deep and four feet wide,” said Morrision.
There is a hole developing behind a playhouse. Morrison put a brick under his fence to see if it would start sinking.
He never imagined the crews would leave the area looking the way it does.
“I guess I figured they were going to fill it back in when they were done. They never came back to refill the hole,” said Morrison.
Morrison lives in unincorporated Shelby County. He and his wife started trying to get answers two years ago from the city, but never really got anywhere and gave up.
WMC Action News 5 contacted the city and was told the sewer line behind the Morrison’s does not connect to the city’s line as many do in unincorporated areas, and they aren’t sure who did the work.
The city forwarded our questions about who dug the hole to Shelby County. We have not yet heard back.
