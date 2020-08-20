Germantown parent says her daughter is doing well with virtual learning

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South school districts are facing several challenges because of the pandemic, but a Germantown parent says her child’s school year has gotten off to a good start.
Anne Thomas opted for her 7-year-old to attend school online this year.
“We have some folks in our family that are immunocompromised, extended family, and it felt like for us it would be better to keep her home and make sure she’s not bringing things back and forth,” she explained.
So far, Thomas said her second grade daughter is doing well with her classes.
“She’s one that honestly typically has a little bit of trouble focusing in the classroom. She’s super smart. She can do anything that they put in front of her, but I think she gets easily distracted. She wants to play with stuff and is interested in what other people are doing. This, for her, has actually gone really well. Her time on tasks has been really good. She’s been able to get all of her work done correctly. As a parent I’ve been super pleased,” Thomas said.
Her daughter logs into class at 8:30 am on the iPad provided by the Germantown School district. She receives live instruction for all subjects including physical education, art and music.
“I think the fact that they have dedicated teachers that have been trained to do this, who are focused on online instruction for their kids has been really beneficial,” Thomas said.
As a parent who is working from home, Thomas feels that the school schedule works well for her.
“If things continue to go the way they have this week,” she said, “we could definitely do this for the rest of the school year if we need to.”
