Germantown parent says her daughter is doing well with virtual learning

“She’s one that honestly typically has a little bit of trouble focusing in the classroom. She’s super smart. She can do anything that they put in front of her, but I think she gets easily distracted. She wants to play with stuff and is interested in what other people are doing. This, for her, has actually gone really well. Her time on tasks has been really good. She’s been able to get all of her work done correctly. As a parent I’ve been super pleased,” Thomas said.