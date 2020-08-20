Green Dot Public Schools Tennessee and Comcast team up to offer families free internet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re concerned about how the cost of internet will affect virtual learning for your child, then Green Dot Public Schools Tennessee and Comcast can help.
GDPST and Comcast will offer students and their families six months of free internet service. After the six-month period, families will have the option to continue the service at a reduced rate of $9.95 per month.
In order to be eligible, your student must attend either Bluff City High School, Fairley High School, Hillcrest High School, Kirby Middle School, or Wooddale Middle School.
“All of our schools started via distance learning on Monday. As a matter of equity, we wanted to be certain that no student would be without quality access to education due to a lack of technology or broadband,” says Megan Quaile, Executive Director of Green Dot. “We’re fortunate to have the support of corporate partnerships to help us combat the digital divide.”
When Memphis schools reopen, GDPST families will be able to choose between in-person learning or continuing virtual learning. You may review their previously announced reopening plan here.
For more information, parents and guardians should email or text tnops@greendot.org with their student’s name and their best contact phone number to activate this offer.
