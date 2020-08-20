Grizzlies set sights on future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With NBA season number one in the books for Griz NextGen, the exit meetings give a quick reflection on what we just saw and what could’ve been.
With the Memphis Grizzlies, it was the youngest team in the association, putting on a show with a bunch of players barely old enough to drink, making it all the way to within one game of the playoffs.
A push that got curtailed in the bubble, with injuries to key pieces Justise Winslow, Tyus Jones, and especially Jeran Jackson, Jr., who tore a knee cartilage and missed the last six games after averaging 25 points in the first three. Grizzlies Executive VP of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman says Jackson had surgery last week and is expected to make a full recovery, rehabbing here in Memphis.
”On the offenisive end, his ability to put the ball on the floor and get all the way to the rim and finish emphatically, that’s something he’d been working on, his finishing package,” said Kleiman. “And, I think his overall impact on the game, I think it was felt. We were a much, much better team when Jeran was on the court.”
Kleiman says Winslow is rehabbing in Memphis as well and Tyus Jones’ knee swelling does not require surgery.
