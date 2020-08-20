House minority leader Karen Camper tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Longtime Memphis lawmaker Karen Camper has tested positive for coronavirus. Upon the start of the special legislative session last week, Camper started feeling ill.
She immediately got tested for the virus and quarantined from family and colleagues once she returned to Memphis. Her test results later came back positive. She then contacted the director of legislative administration.
Camper is currently resting and asks that all respect her privacy during this time.
