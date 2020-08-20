Jenkins proud of first year; work still to be done on Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The real work now begins for the Memphis Grizzlies in getting the franchise back to the playoffs.
As the youngest team in the association, the Griz were picked to be last in the Western Conference. Instead, they made it all the way to the play-in game in the Bubble, losing out on a postseason chance by just one game to a Portland team that made the West Finals last year.
All with a rookie head coach in Taylor Jenkins who refused to allow youth to get in the way of success.
“I’ll let y’all decide whether or not we overachieved,” said Jenkins. “I’m just proud of what we did achieve. Our expectations are we’ll always challenge ourselves to do more and more. When Zach and myself put this team together, the outset of our staff and our players talked about what we wanted to accomplish this year. And it wasn’t about the playoffs, it was about the work not record based. it was about are we going to create a culture and a style of play we could be proud of.”
The NBA Draft Lottery is Thursday night.
The Grizzlies currently hold the 14th pick in the first round, a pick they’d have to relegate to Boston if it stays there.
Memphis has a 2.4% chance to jump up to a top-four pick, and a 0.5% chance of getting number one.
Memphis also has the 40th overall pick in the second round.
