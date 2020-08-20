Limited service restaurants in Shelby Co. eager to reopen with decreasing COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public health officials said Thursday Shelby County is now averaging less than 200 new cases of COVID-19 daily -- a marked improvement from highs last month.
Now some of the businesses forcibly closed for being too “high risk” are wondering when they can reopen.
“I hope that everyone else is able to withstand it. Alchemy will come back for sure, but it’s proving to be impossible for a lot of us,” said Nick Scott, owner of Alchemy in Cooper-Young.
Scott said he is hopeful for an end to an almost two-month shutdown.
Alchemy was one of 17 limited service restaurants (a Tennessee liquor license classification that includes bars) to file suit this summer over the health department’s closure order. However, two different federal judges sided with the health department in two separate lawsuits.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced this week limited service restaurants in the Music City could reopen with a limit of 25 patrons inside at a time.
While not ideal, Scott said that model could work in Memphis.
“I think that would be great if we were allowed some kind of leeway to get our doors back open and get people re-employed,” he said. “If we were able to reopen and know you can have a certain number of people in there, then we could build our operation around that and make it work.”
The Shelby County Health Department did not say much Thursday when asked about Nashville’s approach and its potential use here.
“Due to litigation issues, we really cannot comment in depth on limited service restaurants,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer. “As we look at our data, we will let it drive us in terms of what steps we should take as it relates to restoring some normalcy.”
The county’s Health Directive No. 10 notes limited service restaurants can reopen if a number of different conditions are met, like new cases over a one week period averaging less than 180 cases a day, a downward trend line for two consecutive weeks, and a positivity rate at or less than 10 percent.
Scott said it’s been challenging for his employees, many of whom were not able to get back on unemployment after the closure aimed at limited service restaurants in July following the restrictions on in-house dining mandated earlier this spring.
