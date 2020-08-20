Local foundation stepping up to provide internet access to SCS families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools received a large donation to help provide internet access to families in the district.
“On behalf of the Lawrence and Kerin Magdovitz Foundation it is a check for $100,000 to the Shelby County School system, and the check is meant to help the children who are not able to have reliable internet service,” said Nouth Magdovitz, donor.
Providing internet access to students has been an ongoing discussion for Shelby County Schools, especially now with the district going all virtual.
SCS purchased and is distributing 24,000 internet hotspots, but board member Kevin Woods admits they need to establish a long-term solution.
“We know that there’s still a great need for connectivity, either through broadband connections or through cellular connectivity. We’re just trying to make sure in addition to these devices that families can get connected,” said Woods.
Woods says the district has accepted the donation and next week the board will ratify and discuss how exactly the money will be spent.
SCS Superintendent Joris Ray and Woods thank the donors who have been generous to the district in the past.
“We are very grateful for this donation that will help ensure SCS students have reliable internet access during virtual learning. The support from community organizations in helping our families overcome the digital divide has been truly inspiring. A special thank you to Board member Kevin Woods for championing this partnership with the Lawrence M. & Kerin C. Magdovitz Foundation,” said Dr. Joris Ray, SCS superintendent.
Magdovitz says, as a first-generation college student, supporting education is very important to her and she hopes others will contribute as well.
“Education is one of the best investments that you can make in our children and right now we’re hoping that the $100,000 that we’re starting with is going to spur more interest in our community,” said Magdovitz.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.