Man indicted in deadly double shooting at 2019 Super Bowl party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted on murder charges, after two people were fatally shot during a Super Bowl party last year.
Calvin Wilkins is accused of killing his stepbrother and stepbrother’s girlfriend in February 2019.
Court documents say Wilkins hosted a Super Bowl party at his Whitehaven home and became angry when his wife made a plate of food for someone else.
His wife eventually left, but later called police when someone who was still in the home, contacted her pleading for their life.
Wilkins was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2003.
