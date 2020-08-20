Memphis Botanic Garden launching virtual field trips to aid local educators

Memphis Botanic Garden launching virtual field trips to aid local educators
Memphis Botanic Garden virtual education programming (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 20, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 12:00 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Botanic Garden is bringing nature to a computer near you. Their education department team has prepared virtual programming for the 2020-21 school year.

Memphis Botanic Garden virtual field trips
Memphis Botanic Garden virtual field trips (Source: Memphis Botanic Garden)

Through these virtual field trips, students will be able to safely learn about plant science, ecology, multicultural studies from the 96-acre garden. Lessons will be lead by an MBG educator, and an optional hands-on planting activity can be delivered directly to the school.

For more information, you can contact Kristen Zemaitis at 901-636-4126 or Kristen.Zemaitis@memphisbotanicgarden.com.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.