Memphis Botanic Garden launching virtual field trips to aid local educators

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Botanic Garden is bringing nature to a computer near you. Their education department team has prepared virtual programming for the 2020-21 school year.
Through these virtual field trips, students will be able to safely learn about plant science, ecology, multicultural studies from the 96-acre garden. Lessons will be lead by an MBG educator, and an optional hands-on planting activity can be delivered directly to the school.
For more information, you can contact Kristen Zemaitis at 901-636-4126 or Kristen.Zemaitis@memphisbotanicgarden.com.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.