Memphis dog parks reopening with guidelines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis made a big announcement Monday morning -- dog parks are reopening with some new guidelines.
Starting Thursday, August 20 Tobey Park, Overton Park, Sea Isle Park and Mud Island Park are reopening for the city’s fur friends and their owners to enjoy.
The city says hours of operation are from “dawn to dusk.” But visits to the park will have to be a bit different due to the current health crisis:
- The city asks that park-goers comply with mask-wearing and practice social distancing.
- Shared supplies like water dishes and toys are not permitted for use.
- Be sure to provide your own waste bags in case there are none available at the park. Visitors may also have to take the waste with them if the designated trash cans are not on site.
