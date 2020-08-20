Parent group concerned about health department decision to limit school COVID-19 case information

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is defending its decision to limit information released to the public on COVID-19 cases within schools. But some in the county said the decision is not in the best interests of students or their families, who may be at higher risk.
“I think it’s just a right that parents have to know. We are not asking for names,” said Sarah Carpenter, Executive Director of Memphis Lift, an educational advocacy group.
The grandmother has one child in SCS and another four in charter schools. Despite a virtual start, she says if and when school doors reopen loved ones and the public should know about the number of cases inside a specific school for everyone’s safety.
“We know who COVID-19 is affecting. It’s affecting mostly the Black and brown community, and I’ve got Black and brown grandchildren that go to these schools. It’s critical that they let us know,” she told WMC Action News 5. “An infected person that walks in the building, you’re putting everybody at risk.”
The Shelby County Health Department said it will be following guidance from the state of Tennessee and not releasing case counts within individual schools or districts. The department will contact trace within schools and quarantine students or staff with close contact to a confirmed case.
SCHD Director Alisa Haushalter said alerting those at risk is their main goal. The public could be informed in the event of a large-scale outbreak.
“We have to balance protecting the privacy of, particularly in this case children, with getting information that is of interest to the public at large. So, we will continue to focus on our highest priorities, which is cases and contacts,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “If there is a situation or incident with a significant number of cases and poses a risk to the general public we can make a decision to make information known at that time.”
Public health officials reiterated Thursday they remain opposed to starting contact sports like football locally, but the decision is left up to individual school districts.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee permitted the sports to resume under executive order late last month.
“We still feel that contact sports is not something we can recommend at this time. We feel it is not safe,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer.
There are a number of football games scheduled in the county for Friday night. The department said they do have the authority to regulate fans in the crowd and will do so.
With outdoor sporting events they require 50 percent capacity restrictions, 12 feet of separation between spectators and required masking.
