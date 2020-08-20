Power Up Hour: SCS testing internet connection on virtual learning devices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Roughly 95,000 Shelby County Schools students will be powering up their digital devices in less than two weeks.
Monday SCS, Memphis and Shelby County government are teaming up to make sure internet connectivity runs smoothly by asking citizens to participate in a “Power Up Hour.”
Starting at 9 a.m. SCS is asking everyone to participate in an internet stress test for one hour so that internet providers can gauge broadband capacity and troubleshoot, all to prepare for the first day of school when thousands of students will be learning online.
Here’s what they’re asking people to do during the Power Up Hour:
- Download and play a 3-minute video like one from YouTube or one sent through email.
- Engage on a streaming platform like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Hangouts.
- Engage with an interactive website like Khan Academy.
While this is happening the district is asking all students and staff to power up their digital devices as well.
IT personnel will be monitoring for any network crashes or capacity issues.
There will be another Power Up Hour next week on Aug. 27 at the same time.
