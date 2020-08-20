Rain chances increase as the week comes to a close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light northeast wind and overnight lows near 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, a light east wind, and high temperatures in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few evening showers, a light east northeast wind, and lows again near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and dry with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be hot, muggy, and dry with highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and muggy along with a slight chance of a afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90 with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
