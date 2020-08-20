SCHD reports 1 death, 157 new virus cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department is reporting 157 new coronavirus cases and one death since the department’s last update.
There have been 25,664 total cases and 340 deaths countywide since the pandemic began, making it one of the hardest-hit counties in the state of Tennessee.
SCHD officials say more than 21,800 people have recovered from the virus. The department is working to bring the county’s positivity rate down to at least 10%.
Schools across the Mid-South and within the county are opening up after five months and there’s a lot of talk about a spike in cases as well as the reporting of cases.
Shelby County Health Director Alisa Haushalter says the health department will not release school-specific COVID-19 cases. Her explanation: “We don’t want to breach the privacy of any child and create issues with stigma,” she said. “However, we do release information to people who are at risk.”
Several schools, universities and colleges have already reported multiple virus cases within their first week of school sending some students and teachers into quarantine.
The health department will hold a press conference at noon on the latest COVID-19 updates in Shelby County.
